A Touching Tribute: Celebrating Catherine O'Hara's Legacy

The late Catherine O'Hara was posthumously honored with an Actor Award for her role in 'The Studio.' Seth Rogen, who stars in the show, accepted the award and praised her creative contributions and kind nature. O'Hara, known for 'Home Alone' and 'Schitt's Creek,' passed away at 71 from a pulmonary embolism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:58 IST
Hollywood came together on Sunday to honor the late Catherine O'Hara, who was posthumously awarded for her role in 'The Studio.' The Actor Awards ceremony recognized her impact just weeks after her passing.

Seth Rogen, writer and star of 'The Studio,' accepted the award for best female actor in a television comedy on behalf of O'Hara at the star-studded event in Los Angeles. He spoke warmly of her contributions, noting how her thoughtful input enriched the comedy's storytelling.

O'Hara, celebrated for works such as 'Home Alone' and 'Schitt's Creek,' passed away at 71 due to a pulmonary embolism. The Actor Awards continue to be a significant event, with actors remaining pivotal voters for the esteemed Academy Awards.

