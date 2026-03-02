Empowering Change: 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' Tackles Hygiene Issues

Nikhil Raj's directorial venture 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' unveils the pressing issues surrounding public sanitation, with a particular focus on women's hygiene amid inadequate facilities. The film, featuring Karan Aanand, Monal Gajjar, and Sanjay Mishra, has been pivotal in shedding light on this socially critical topic.

In an interview with ANI, lead actor Karan Aanand emphasized the film's unique approach. 'It is not just a film but a significant dialogue on a critical issue,' he stated, highlighting the lack of discourse on public defecation woes. 'Our movie offers a practical solution by introducing the concept of a toilet on an e-rickshaw.'

Discussing his role, Aanand mentioned, 'This project stands as the pinnacle of my career as it addresses societal concerns.' Collaborating with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra added to the film's depth, creating a blend of humor and drama. Streaming on Waves OTT, the film is a must-watch for its impactful narrative and performances.

