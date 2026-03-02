Unearthing India: An Engaging Dive into History for Young Minds

A captivating publication, 'A to Z of Indian History', presents an inventive approach to learning about India's rich past. Co-authored by Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia, the book veers away from traditional historical narrations centered around timelines and dynasties.

Instead, it compiles 80 intriguing tales covering topics like food, inventions, and language, giving young readers and their educators an accessible passage through millennia of Indian history. The book shares enchanting anecdotes like the discovery of ancient dinosaur fossils in Madhya Pradesh and sheds light on over 300 versions of the Ramayana.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the colorful, illustrated collection is priced at Rs 599 and is obtainable both online and offline. It promises to engage middle-grade readers as well as adults seeking engaging supplementary historical content.

(With inputs from agencies.)