Unearthing India: An Engaging Dive into History for Young Minds

A new book, 'A to Z of Indian History', offers 80 stories detailing the vast tapestry of India's past. Co-written by Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia, it explores diverse subjects, from food and language to inventions, aimed at engaging young readers without the usual academic focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:30 IST
A captivating publication, 'A to Z of Indian History', presents an inventive approach to learning about India's rich past. Co-authored by Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia, the book veers away from traditional historical narrations centered around timelines and dynasties.

Instead, it compiles 80 intriguing tales covering topics like food, inventions, and language, giving young readers and their educators an accessible passage through millennia of Indian history. The book shares enchanting anecdotes like the discovery of ancient dinosaur fossils in Madhya Pradesh and sheds light on over 300 versions of the Ramayana.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the colorful, illustrated collection is priced at Rs 599 and is obtainable both online and offline. It promises to engage middle-grade readers as well as adults seeking engaging supplementary historical content.

