Drones Target Kisangani Airport Amid Tensions in Congo

Drones recently targeted the airport in Kisangani, Congo, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict involving the AFC/M23 rebel group, alleged to be supported by Rwanda. Local officials report that four drones were intercepted and shot down, causing panic but no reported casualties. Tensions remain high in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The airport serving Kisangani, a crucial city in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, came under drone attack on Sunday, local officials reported. The AFC/M23 rebel group, said to be backed by Rwanda according to U.N. experts, is blamed for the early February assault.

AFC/M23, who last year gained control over vast areas of eastern Congo with the capture of key cities Goma and Bukavu, has yet to comment. However, Rwanda has consistently denied any involvement with the group.

In Tshopo province, four drones were reportedly intercepted and shot down around the airport, some as a passenger jet was preparing to land. No damage or casualties were reported, although explosions and gunfire were heard, causing panic. Operations resumed by evening amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

