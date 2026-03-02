Drones Target Kisangani Airport Amid Tensions in Congo

The airport serving Kisangani, a crucial city in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, came under drone attack on Sunday, local officials reported. The AFC/M23 rebel group, said to be backed by Rwanda according to U.N. experts, is blamed for the early February assault.

AFC/M23, who last year gained control over vast areas of eastern Congo with the capture of key cities Goma and Bukavu, has yet to comment. However, Rwanda has consistently denied any involvement with the group.

In Tshopo province, four drones were reportedly intercepted and shot down around the airport, some as a passenger jet was preparing to land. No damage or casualties were reported, although explosions and gunfire were heard, causing panic. Operations resumed by evening amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)