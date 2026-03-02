Kuwaiti Defence Shoots Down US Jets in Friendly Fire Incident

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed a significant friendly fire incident in which three US F-15E Strike Eagles were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defence systems. The incident underscores the complexities of ongoing regional hostilities in the militarized Gulf area.

CENTCOM reported that all six aircrew members managed to eject safely and were promptly recovered in stable condition. The Kuwaiti defence forces have acknowledged the incident, and both parties are collaborating to manage the aftermath amid this heightened state of alert due to multiple regional threats.

As the region endures ongoing instability, Qatar has reported drone strikes on energy facilities in Ras Laffan, suggesting further strategic targeting of vital infrastructure. These developments follow an array of military actions involving the US and its allies, highlighting the precarious security landscape in the Middle East.