Kuwaiti Defence Shoots Down US Jets in Friendly Fire Incident
Three US F-15E Strike Eagles were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defence amid regional hostilities. All aircrew ejected safely. An investigation is underway. Meanwhile, energy facilities in Qatar were targeted by drone strikes, intensifying the volatile security situation following recent US-Israel military operations in the Middle East.
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed a significant friendly fire incident in which three US F-15E Strike Eagles were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defence systems. The incident underscores the complexities of ongoing regional hostilities in the militarized Gulf area.
CENTCOM reported that all six aircrew members managed to eject safely and were promptly recovered in stable condition. The Kuwaiti defence forces have acknowledged the incident, and both parties are collaborating to manage the aftermath amid this heightened state of alert due to multiple regional threats.
As the region endures ongoing instability, Qatar has reported drone strikes on energy facilities in Ras Laffan, suggesting further strategic targeting of vital infrastructure. These developments follow an array of military actions involving the US and its allies, highlighting the precarious security landscape in the Middle East.
