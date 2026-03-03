Shatak: A Century of Service - RSS's Journey Through Film

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the Hindi film 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh (2026)' tax-free. The decision aims to promote the tradition of national service, values, and organized thought for India's growth, as highlighted by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The film chronicles the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), beginning with its founder K B Hedgewar's childhood in Nagpur and covering episodes like the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the 1948 Kashmir crisis. It underlines the organization's emphasis on character and the spirit of service.

Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, the movie was released in theaters on February 19. By celebrating the rich history of the RSS, the film aims to convey that building a strong, self-reliant India is grounded in organized efforts and enduring values.

(With inputs from agencies.)