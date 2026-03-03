Left Menu

Robert De Niro to Voice Lincoln in Symphony Protest at Carnegie Hall

Actor Robert De Niro is set to perform at Carnegie Hall, reading excerpts from Philip Glass's symphony 'Lincoln.' The event protests changes at the Kennedy Center under President Trump. The symphony, co-directed by Glass and Laurie Anderson, focuses on Lincoln's speeches warning against mob violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:55 IST
Robert De Niro to Voice Lincoln in Symphony Protest at Carnegie Hall
Robert De Niro
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Robert De Niro is scheduled for a significant appearance at Carnegie Hall this week to recite excerpts from composer Philip Glass's symphony on Abraham Lincoln. Originally intended for the Kennedy Center, the symphony's premiere was cancelled by Glass in January, protesting President Donald Trump's dismissal of the center's leadership.

This performance forms part of a benefit evening for Tibet House US, which will see De Niro, an outspoken critic of Trump, read Lincoln's 1838 'Lyceum Address,' a speech denouncing mob violence and its threat to democracy. Artistic direction for the event is shared by Glass and Laurie Anderson.

The cancellation of Kennedy Center events by several artists, including Renee Fleming and Lin-Manuel Miranda, aligns with backlash against President Trump's renaming of the venue to the Trump Kennedy Center. Trump has announced a two-year closure of the center starting in July for renovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

 India
2
Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

 Global
3
Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

 Iran
4
Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026