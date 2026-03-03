Robert De Niro to Voice Lincoln in Symphony Protest at Carnegie Hall
Actor Robert De Niro is set to perform at Carnegie Hall, reading excerpts from Philip Glass's symphony 'Lincoln.' The event protests changes at the Kennedy Center under President Trump. The symphony, co-directed by Glass and Laurie Anderson, focuses on Lincoln's speeches warning against mob violence.
Renowned actor Robert De Niro is scheduled for a significant appearance at Carnegie Hall this week to recite excerpts from composer Philip Glass's symphony on Abraham Lincoln. Originally intended for the Kennedy Center, the symphony's premiere was cancelled by Glass in January, protesting President Donald Trump's dismissal of the center's leadership.
This performance forms part of a benefit evening for Tibet House US, which will see De Niro, an outspoken critic of Trump, read Lincoln's 1838 'Lyceum Address,' a speech denouncing mob violence and its threat to democracy. Artistic direction for the event is shared by Glass and Laurie Anderson.
The cancellation of Kennedy Center events by several artists, including Renee Fleming and Lin-Manuel Miranda, aligns with backlash against President Trump's renaming of the venue to the Trump Kennedy Center. Trump has announced a two-year closure of the center starting in July for renovations.
