Diddy Combs' Prison Release Date Moved Up to April 2028

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to leave prison earlier than previously planned, based on information acquired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons by E! News. Currently serving a 50-month sentence for charges related to prostitution, the renowned rapper and music mogul will now be released on April 25, 2028.

Initially, Combs' release date was established for May 8, 2028, but it was pushed to June 4 before this latest change. The 56-year-old is held at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison in New Jersey, after transferring from New York's Metropolitan Detention Center in October of the previous year, as reported by E! News.

Following his arrival at Fort Dix, Combs faced baseless rumors about consuming homemade alcohol, firmly denied by his spokesperson. "He has not violated any prison rules," the representative stated to People magazine in November, emphasizing Combs' commitment to sobriety and self-discipline. The public was urged to respect the rapper's privacy to aid his personal development.

Later in the month, Combs was pictured at the prison, marking the first such instance. TMZ featured images displaying the Bad Boy Records founder wearing a gray pullover and sweatpants, with his graying hair and beard. He seemed to smile at another inmate in the photograph. Combs has openly shared his regret for his previous actions. During his sentencing last year, he addressed the judge, expressing, "I am not this larger than life person. I am just a human being," as per E! News.

Combs accepted that his decisions led to the loss of his freedom and hindered his presence for his children and mother. The rap mogul is a father to Quincy, Justin, Christian "King," Chance, twins D'Lila and Jessie, and Love Sean Combs.

"I will never jeopardize my family," he said tearfully during sentencing, underlining his contrition and dedication to transformation, as reported by E! News. (ANI)