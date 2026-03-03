Left Menu

Celebrating Changemakers: Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards Honors Indian Librarians

The inaugural Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards, hosted by H T Parekh Foundation in Mumbai, recognized librarians and organizations fostering children's reading habits in India. The event celebrated the pivotal role of librarians as educators and featured prominent cultural figures, reinforcing the importance of nurturing young readers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The H T Parekh Foundation broke new ground by hosting the first-ever Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards in Mumbai, honoring individuals and organizations committed to sparking a love for reading among children in India. This landmark event placed librarians in the spotlight, acknowledging them as key educators shaping young minds.

Renowned figures such as Deepak S. Parekh, Anant Goenka, and Tara Sharma Saluja attended the event, underscoring the significance of librarians as quiet changemakers. The awards drew 275 nominations nationwide, highlighting outstanding contributions in school and community libraries, including special mentions for individuals like Jai Shekhar and Saba Khan.

Beyond recognition, the event featured insightful discussions on the evolution of reading culture, emphasizing librarians' crucial role in inclusivity. The H T Parekh Foundation's initiative, Doorbeen, continues to boost librarian support and build a lasting culture of reading among children in resource-constrained settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

