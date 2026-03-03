Infosys and Intel Forge Alliance to Revolutionize AI Deployment for Enterprises
Infosys announced an expanded collaboration with Intel to enhance global enterprise AI transitions. The partnership blends 'Infosys Topaz Fabric' with Intel's high-performance platforms, focusing on optimizing AI for various industries. The initiative emphasizes AI's responsible integration, providing performance, security, and cost-effectiveness for enterprise operations.
- Country:
- India
Infosys, a leading name in IT, revealed its expanded strategic collaboration with chip-making giant Intel on Tuesday. The aim is to assist global enterprises in moving from artificial intelligence (AI) trials to full-scale production. Central to this collaboration is the integration of 'Infosys Topaz Fabric' with Intel's high-performance compute platforms.
The enhanced partnership seeks to offer tailored AI architectures that ensure a balance between performance, security, and cost. This initiative targets crucial areas like IT operations, developer productivity, and automation workflows, serving a broad spectrum of industries in need of robust AI solutions.
According to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, the collaboration is a testament to Infosys' commitment to deeply embedding AI within enterprise operations, facilitated by the combined capabilities of Intel's compute leadership and Infosys Topaz. Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, expressed that the alliance would leverage Intel's AI hardware ecosystem globally, bringing energy-efficient and performance-optimized AI services to diverse enterprise environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
