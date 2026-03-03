Infosys and Intel Forge Alliance to Revolutionize AI Deployment for Enterprises

Infosys, a leading name in IT, revealed its expanded strategic collaboration with chip-making giant Intel on Tuesday. The aim is to assist global enterprises in moving from artificial intelligence (AI) trials to full-scale production. Central to this collaboration is the integration of 'Infosys Topaz Fabric' with Intel's high-performance compute platforms.

The enhanced partnership seeks to offer tailored AI architectures that ensure a balance between performance, security, and cost. This initiative targets crucial areas like IT operations, developer productivity, and automation workflows, serving a broad spectrum of industries in need of robust AI solutions.

According to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, the collaboration is a testament to Infosys' commitment to deeply embedding AI within enterprise operations, facilitated by the combined capabilities of Intel's compute leadership and Infosys Topaz. Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, expressed that the alliance would leverage Intel's AI hardware ecosystem globally, bringing energy-efficient and performance-optimized AI services to diverse enterprise environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)