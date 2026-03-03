Left Menu

Fake Documents Foil Man's Attempt to Cross India-Nepal Border

A man was arrested by the SSB at the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh for attempting to enter Nepal with fake documents. Identified as Sundar KC from Nepal's Gulmi district, the suspect was detained during a routine check by SSB's 9th Battalion, leading to a police case registration.

Balrampur | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:08 IST
A man attempting to cross into Nepal using fake documents was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the India-Nepal border in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred during a security check conducted by SSB's 9th Battalion to prevent illegal crossings amid ongoing festivals.

Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar reported that the suspect, identified as Sundar KC from Nepal's Gulmi district, was intercepted at the Koilabas border on Tuesday. Upon inspection, several documents in the suspect's possession were found to be falsified.

A case has been registered against the individual at the Jarwa police station, following a complaint lodged by a sub-inspector from the SSB's 9th Battalion. The operation is part of heightened security measures at border crossings during the festival season.

