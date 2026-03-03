Putin's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Easing Tensions in the Gulf

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a diplomatic mission, attempting to allay Arab leaders' concerns regarding Iranian strikes on oil infrastructure in the region. This effort comes as the Iran conflict continues to broaden in its impact, potentially destabilizing markets and alliances.

In a series of phone calls with heads of Arab Gulf states, Putin underscored his strategic partnership with Tehran as a potential avenue for reducing tensions. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin is committed to utilizing Moscow's influence to facilitate at least a modest de-escalation in the volatile region.

The geopolitical situation escalated as oil prices surged for the third consecutive day due to Iran's retaliatory strikes targeting energy infrastructure and tankers. Amidst these developments, while extending condolences to Iranian leadership, Putin has abstained from engaging with U.S. President Donald Trump, with no current plans for dialogue between the two leaders.