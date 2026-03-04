Left Menu

Konkona Sensharma's Call for Diverse Cinema on the Big Screen

Konkona Sensharma expresses her desire to return to the big screen, lamenting the rarity of theatrical film offers. While grateful for the rise of streaming opportunities, she stresses the need for diverse films, including women-led stories, in theaters. Sensharma highlights the economic pressures sidelining such cinematic diversity.

Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 09:23 IST

Actor Konkona Sensharma is eager to return to the big screen, finding theatrical offers increasingly scarce. Despite her gratitude towards streaming platforms, she remains an advocate for diverse cinema, including women-led stories, in theaters.

Having made a mark through performances in series like 'Mumbai Diaries' and films such as 'Ajeeb Daastaans', Sensharma notes the disparity in current theatrical offerings.

She highlights economic pressures as a factor sidelining diverse narratives and emphasizes the importance of maintaining a variety of films in cinema for cultural richness and audience choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

