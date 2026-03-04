March Halts Bullion Buzz for Holi

The bustling bullion markets are pausing their activities this Wednesday in honor of Holi, known regionally as Dhulandi. This traditional festival sees a halt in trading, as market participants observe cultural customs.

Market traders and businesses have prepared for this annual closure, understanding the importance of upholding cultural observances that influence such economic activities. Holi, celebrated widely across regions, impacts several sectors, including the vibrant bullion market.

Every year, this scheduled break allows market participants to reflect on the intersection of traditional customs with modern economic practices, highlighting a notable annual fixture in the market calendar.