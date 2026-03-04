The Legacy of H K Dua: A Giant in Indian Journalism Passes Away

Renowned journalist H K Dua, whose career spanned over four decades, passed away peacefully at a private hospital, aged 88. A Padma Bhushan recipient, Dua's contributions to Indian journalism were immense, having held editorial positions in leading newspapers like The Hindustan Times and The Indian Express.

Dua was not only a stalwart in the media industry but also served as a media advisor to former Prime Ministers Atal Behari Vajpayee and HD Deve Gowda. His commitment to editorial independence earned him respect across the political spectrum. He also made significant contributions to parliamentary debates during his tenure in the Rajya Sabha.

The media community and political leaders have expressed their condolences, highlighting Dua's unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics and democratic values. The Editors Guild of India, where he once served as president, mourned the loss of a champion of media freedom and free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)