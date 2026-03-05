Finn Allen's Record-Breaking Hundred Ends South Africa's T20 World Cup Streak
New Zealand's Finn Allen shattered records with the fastest hundred in the T20 World Cup history, ending South Africa's unbeaten run. The victory propelled New Zealand into the finals at Eden Gardens. Despite South Africa's favored status, New Zealand's impeccable performance, led by Allen, secured their spot in the final.
Finn Allen's explosive batting secured New Zealand's place in the T20 World Cup final, setting a record with the fastest century in tournament history. His performance ended South Africa's seven-match winning streak, culminating in a significant victory at the Eden Gardens.
Coming into the tournament as runners-up, New Zealand dethroned favorites South Africa, who had earlier dominated the group stage and conquered defending champions India. New Zealand's strategic gameplay and Allen's brilliant knock showcased their resilience and adaptability in high-stakes matches.
New Zealand's bowlers restricted South Africa to a modest 169-8, laying the foundation for a nine-wicket win. Captain Mitch Santner praised his team's performance, particularly highlighting the effective bowling and Allen's partnership with Tim Seifert, which decisively tipped the contest in their favor.
