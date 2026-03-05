U.S. Military Mines Strategic Resource Boost

The U.S. military has issued an invitation to mining companies to help increase domestic production of 13 crucial minerals necessary for semiconductors, military weapons, and various other products, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

This request comes amidst rising geopolitical tensions, with the U.S. and Israel launching strikes on Iran, highlighting Washington's ongoing efforts to secure access to vital materials widely used in defense and technology sectors.

The Pentagon has reached out to the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) for proposals by March 20, aiming to potentially fund projects that involve mining, processing, or recycling the selected minerals, thus reducing reliance on imports that are largely dominated by China.

