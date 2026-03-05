Left Menu

Spain Aligns with US, Thwarting Trade Threats

Spain has agreed to cooperate with US operations in the Middle East after President Trump threatened to cut trade relations. This decision follows a statement by Spanish Foreign Minister Albares refusing US base use in Spain for strikes not sanctioned by the UN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:37 IST
The White House confirmed Wednesday that Spain will support US military operations in the Middle East, easing recent tensions. This development occurred after President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to sever trade ties with Madrid.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Spain had received and responded to Trump's stern message. Over recent hours, Spain has agreed to work in coordination with the US military, signaling improved diplomatic relations between the two nations.

President Trump's initial threat followed remarks by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who stated that Spain would not permit US strikes from jointly operated southern bases unless approved by the UN charter.

