Spain Aligns with US, Thwarting Trade Threats

The White House confirmed Wednesday that Spain will support US military operations in the Middle East, easing recent tensions. This development occurred after President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to sever trade ties with Madrid.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Spain had received and responded to Trump's stern message. Over recent hours, Spain has agreed to work in coordination with the US military, signaling improved diplomatic relations between the two nations.

President Trump's initial threat followed remarks by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who stated that Spain would not permit US strikes from jointly operated southern bases unless approved by the UN charter.