Left Menu

White Tigress Fracture Raises Concerns at Delhi Zoo

A white tigress, Durga, was injured at Delhi's National Zoological Park, preventing her relocation to Patna Zoo under an animal exchange program. Her sibling Devi will now be transferred instead. The incident raises broader concerns about animal welfare at the facility, following recent unexpected animal deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:24 IST
White Tigress Fracture Raises Concerns at Delhi Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A white tigress named Durga, slated for relocation to Patna Zoo, fractured her leg due to alleged negligence at Delhi's National Zoological Park, preventing the move, according to official sources. Devi, her sibling, will take her place, as confirmed by zoo officials.

Zoo director Sanveej Kumar dismissed claims of negligence regarding Durga's injury, which occurred in the kraal area on March 2. The tigress is receiving comprehensive veterinary care as part of her treatment. Durga and Devi, both born in March 2024 to white tigers Sita and Vijai, belong to the zoo's current population of six white tigers.

In related developments, a Nilgai at the zoo died mysteriously, with the cause still under investigation. Furthermore, the zoo faces criticism following an incident involving a jackal, found dead after reportedly escaping its enclosure, though recent probes found no supporting evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

 India
2
SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

 India
3
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home minister for political reasons before Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.

Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home mini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026