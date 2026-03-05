White Tigress Fracture Raises Concerns at Delhi Zoo

A white tigress named Durga, slated for relocation to Patna Zoo, fractured her leg due to alleged negligence at Delhi's National Zoological Park, preventing the move, according to official sources. Devi, her sibling, will take her place, as confirmed by zoo officials.

Zoo director Sanveej Kumar dismissed claims of negligence regarding Durga's injury, which occurred in the kraal area on March 2. The tigress is receiving comprehensive veterinary care as part of her treatment. Durga and Devi, both born in March 2024 to white tigers Sita and Vijai, belong to the zoo's current population of six white tigers.

In related developments, a Nilgai at the zoo died mysteriously, with the cause still under investigation. Furthermore, the zoo faces criticism following an incident involving a jackal, found dead after reportedly escaping its enclosure, though recent probes found no supporting evidence.

