Patna Zoo Shuts Doors Amid Avian Flu Scare

Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, also known as Patna Zoo, has been closed to visitors until March 7 due to confirmed cases of avian influenza H5N1 in nearby poultry samples. This precautionary measure is in line with the Centre's action plan to control the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Bihar's capital, known locally as Patna Zoo, have announced its closure to visitors from Saturday through March 7. This decision follows the detection of avian influenza (H5N1) in poultry samples collected from a nearby research center.

The District Animal Husbandry Office in Patna confirmed on Friday that chicken samples from the Poultry Research and Training Centre at Bihar Veterinary College tested positive for the virus. Given the zoo's location within a one-kilometer radius of the infected center, the closure acts as a precautionary step.

The zoo director emphasized that these measures align with the Centre's Action Plan for the Prevention, Control, and Containment of Avian Influenza. In addition to public closure, the zoo is implementing comprehensive preventive and disinfection strategies to protect both wildlife and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

