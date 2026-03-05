Left Menu

Exploring Faith and Superstition: 'Charak: Fear of Faith' Challenges Boundaries

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen's latest production 'Charak: Fear of Faith', directed by Shieladitya Moulik, faced initial hurdles with the CBFC over concerns it challenges Indian traditions. The film examines the interaction between faith, superstition, and rational thought, delving into the darker aspects of the Charak Festival.

Sudipto Sen, the filmmaker behind the award-winning 'The Kerala Story', brings his new project 'Charak: Fear of Faith' to the fore. Initially, the film faced challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as some members feared it might be oppositional to Indian traditions.

Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, the production seeks to unravel the complex relationship between faith, superstition, and rational thought. Sen emphasizes that 'Charak' aims to spotlight the ancient Charak festival and its intricate blend of devotion, ritual, and sometimes unsettling practices.

The film features a strong ensemble cast and delves into an examination of dark Tantric rituals. Sen hopes to engage viewers in a dialogue about the tension between blind faith and scientific thinking, aiming to provoke thought without offending religious beliefs.

