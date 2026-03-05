Exploring Faith and Superstition: 'Charak: Fear of Faith' Challenges Boundaries

Sudipto Sen, the filmmaker behind the award-winning 'The Kerala Story', brings his new project 'Charak: Fear of Faith' to the fore. Initially, the film faced challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as some members feared it might be oppositional to Indian traditions.

Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, the production seeks to unravel the complex relationship between faith, superstition, and rational thought. Sen emphasizes that 'Charak' aims to spotlight the ancient Charak festival and its intricate blend of devotion, ritual, and sometimes unsettling practices.

The film features a strong ensemble cast and delves into an examination of dark Tantric rituals. Sen hopes to engage viewers in a dialogue about the tension between blind faith and scientific thinking, aiming to provoke thought without offending religious beliefs.

