UPDATE 1-Universal Music puts US listing plans on hold due to market uncertainty

(Updates with reasons for decision in para 2, context in para 3, artist performance in para 5) March 5 - Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music label, on Thursday put plans for a stock market listing in the United States on hold, citing market uncertainty.
UMG said market conditions had pushed its potential valuation to a level it considered to be lower than what it is worth. The company said it would provide an update should conditions change. The decision walks back on an agreement with billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, which had exercised its right to request a U.S. offering and had long argued a New York listing would boost UMG's share price and liquidity.
UMG reported full-year 2025 revenue of 12.5 billion euros ($14.5 billion), up 8.7% year-on-year at constant currency rates. The group's artists dominated global charts in 2025 for the third consecutive year, claiming 9 of the top 10 spots on the IFPI Global Artist Chart, led by Taylor Swift, Kpop band Stray Kids and Drake taking the podium, while the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack was among the year's biggest sellers.
($1 = 0.8640 euros)
