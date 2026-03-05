Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Universal Music puts US listing plans on hold due to market uncertainty

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:53 IST
(Updates with reasons for decision in ​para 2, context in ​para 3, artist performance ‌in para ​5) March 5 - Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music label, on Thursday put ‌plans for a stock market listing in the United States on hold, citing market uncertainty.

UMG said market conditions had pushed its ‌potential valuation to a level it considered to be ‌lower than what it is worth. The company said it would provide an update should conditions change. The decision walks back on an agreement with ⁠billionaire investor Bill ​Ackman's Pershing ⁠Square, which had exercised its right to request a U.S. offering and ⁠had long argued a New York listing would boost UMG's share ​price and liquidity.

UMG reported full-year 2025 revenue of 12.5 ⁠billion euros ($14.5 billion), up 8.7% year-on-year at constant currency rates. The group's artists dominated ⁠global ​charts in 2025 for the third consecutive year, claiming 9 of the top 10 spots on the IFPI Global ⁠Artist Chart, led by Taylor Swift, Kpop band Stray Kids and ⁠Drake taking ⁠the podium, while the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack was among the year's biggest sellers.

