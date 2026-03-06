Left Menu

Stranded in Conflict: Karnataka's Swift Response

Fifty stranded passengers from Karnataka were evacuated from the Gulf amid the West Asia conflict and arrived in New Delhi. The Karnataka government's protocol team assisted them at the airport, providing transport to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi. The passengers criticized the MEA, praising a local organization for their aid.

In the midst of the ongoing West Asia conflict, fifty passengers from Karnataka found themselves stranded in the Gulf region. Thanks to the swift actions of the Karnataka government, they arrived safely in New Delhi early Friday morning, having traveled from Fujairah in the UAE.

Upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the travelers were greeted by the state's protocol team, complete with breakfast. Arrangements were made for their onward journey to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi via a KSRP bus and two cars, as detailed in a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Despite their safe return, many passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), crediting a local organization with assisting in their evacuation. As pointed out by the Karnataka government, they stand as the only state providing such support at the Delhi airport.

