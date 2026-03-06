Stranded in Conflict: Karnataka's Swift Response

In the midst of the ongoing West Asia conflict, fifty passengers from Karnataka found themselves stranded in the Gulf region. Thanks to the swift actions of the Karnataka government, they arrived safely in New Delhi early Friday morning, having traveled from Fujairah in the UAE.

Upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the travelers were greeted by the state's protocol team, complete with breakfast. Arrangements were made for their onward journey to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi via a KSRP bus and two cars, as detailed in a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Despite their safe return, many passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), crediting a local organization with assisting in their evacuation. As pointed out by the Karnataka government, they stand as the only state providing such support at the Delhi airport.