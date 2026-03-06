Karnataka Police Ends Decades-Old Orderly System

The Karnataka Police department has officially ended the long-standing orderly system, which saw police personnel performing domestic chores for senior officers, according to an announcement made on Friday. This move aligns with a government directive seeking to refine the roles within the police force.

Under the new order, effective from February 19, the focus is to redirect these personnel to core policing responsibilities. The directive, signed by Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem, mandates that the 373 newly created follower positions in the Civil Police be filled as soon as recruitment rules are notified.

Senior officers will now receive a monthly allowance in place of the human resources previously provided by the orderly system. This measure serves to ensure that the staff are engaged in essential policing duties, while provisions have been made for temporary outsourcing until permanent appointments are solidified.