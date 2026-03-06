Tragic Dowry Death: Justice for Sonam Singh

A man and four family members have been accused of murdering Sonam Singh, 32, and attempting to disguise the crime as a suicide, police reported in Bairia.

Manju Devi, Singh's mother, alleged in her complaint that Sonam was killed over an unmet dowry demand of Rs 20 lakh. The case was registered at Bairia Police Station.

Authorities have filed charges against the husband and in-laws under criminal and dowry laws as the investigation unfolds, seeking justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)