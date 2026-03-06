Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death: Justice for Sonam Singh

A case has been registered against a man and four of his family members for allegedly murdering Sonam Singh, 32, and staging it as a suicide in Bairia. The complaint, filed by Sonam’s mother, claims dowry demands led to her daughter's death. Police are proceeding with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man and four family members have been accused of murdering Sonam Singh, 32, and attempting to disguise the crime as a suicide, police reported in Bairia.

Manju Devi, Singh's mother, alleged in her complaint that Sonam was killed over an unmet dowry demand of Rs 20 lakh. The case was registered at Bairia Police Station.

Authorities have filed charges against the husband and in-laws under criminal and dowry laws as the investigation unfolds, seeking justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

