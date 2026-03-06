Left Menu

Transforming Public Services: Jharkhand's Leap in Aadhaar Delivery

Ranchi | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:40 IST
  • India

A new milestone in the Aadhaar service delivery has been achieved in Jharkhand as the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, inaugurated an advanced Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the capital on Friday. This initiative is projected to bolster the efficiency and transparency in the provision of public services across the region.

Key to the program's success is the mandatory biometric update for children at ages 5 and 15. Seth emphasized that these updates are crucial to ensuring that children can seamlessly access government schemes like scholarships and face no hindrances during entrance exam registrations.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji called upon educational institutions to play an active role in expediting the biometric update process under the UIDAI's campaign. The launch is set to extend beyond Ranchi, Dhanbad, and East Singhbhum, with new service centres planned across multiple districts including Bokaro, Hazaribagh, and West Singhbhum.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

