UIDAI Achieves 1.03 Lakh Schools, 1.2 Crore Students to Complete Aadhaar Biometric Update

In a major nationwide outreach initiative, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has achieved saturation coverage of more than 1,03,000 schools across the country, enabling approximately 1.2 crore (12 million) students to complete their mandatory biometric update (MBU) in Aadhaar seamlessly within their school premises.

The milestone marks a significant advancement in strengthening Aadhaar data accuracy among children while ensuring convenience, accessibility, and minimal disruption to academic routines.

Mission Mode Drive Launched After UDISE+ Integration

The large-scale mission mode drive was rolled out in September 2025 following a successful technological integration between UIDAI systems and the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), managed by the Union Department of School Education & Literacy.

The integration enabled real-time visibility into the biometric update status of students at the school level. By leveraging UDISE+ data, authorities were able to identify children in the 7–15 age group who were due for their mandatory biometric update and organize targeted on-campus camps to facilitate the process.

This data-driven approach ensured precision in outreach and minimized administrative gaps, transforming what could have been a fragmented effort into a coordinated national campaign.

1.2 Crore Children Updated with Ease

Since the launch of the drive, around 1.2 crore school children have successfully completed their biometric updates within the familiar and secure environment of their school campuses. Conducting the exercise within schools significantly reduced the need for parents to visit enrolment centres separately, thereby enhancing participation and compliance.

UIDAI’s Regional Offices and State Offices have played a pivotal role in coordinating the initiative. The exercise has involved close collaboration with State and Union Territory Education Departments, district administrations, school authorities, and UIDAI’s ecosystem partners to ensure smooth execution across diverse geographies.

Currently, at least 4,000 biometric machines are deployed for the ongoing drive, with UIDAI in the process of further augmenting the number to accelerate coverage and ensure timely completion.

Why Biometric Update Matters for Children

Biometric updates in Aadhaar are mandatory for children in the 7–15 age group to refresh fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs as they grow. Keeping biometric data updated is crucial to ensure seamless authentication when accessing government services and benefits.

An updated Aadhaar facilitates authentication for availing scholarships, welfare benefits, and entitlements under various government schemes. It is also essential for registration and verification in major competitive and university entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE, and CUET.

By simplifying the update process and bringing services directly to schools, UIDAI has significantly reduced barriers to compliance, thereby strengthening the reliability of Aadhaar as a foundational digital identity platform.

Free Biometric Updates for One Year

To further encourage participation, UIDAI has made biometric updates for children in the 7–15 age group free of cost for a period of one year beginning October 1, 2025. The mission mode drive has now been ongoing for six months and continues to gather momentum.

In addition to school-based camps, children can complete their biometric updates by visiting any Aadhaar enrolment centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra across India, ensuring flexibility and universal access.

Strengthening Digital Identity Infrastructure

The successful saturation of over 1.03 lakh schools underscores UIDAI’s ability to execute large-scale, technology-driven service delivery initiatives. By combining digital integration with grassroots coordination, the Authority has demonstrated how institutional partnerships can accelerate public service outcomes.

As Aadhaar continues to underpin India’s digital governance architecture, initiatives such as the mission mode MBU drive reinforce data accuracy, service efficiency, and inclusion—particularly for young beneficiaries who depend on Aadhaar authentication for educational and welfare opportunities.