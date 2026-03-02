Melbourne Ready for Formula 1 Season Opener Amid Middle East Tensions

The Australian Grand Prix's CEO, Travis Auld, expressed confidence that Melbourne's upcoming Formula 1 season opener will remain unaffected by recent Middle East travel disruptions. Despite the tumultuous situation, he reassured fans that the logistics for the race are under control.

Teams have successfully completed pre-season testing in Bahrain, and while the travel plans initially faced hurdles due to conflicts impacting major aviation hubs, alternative arrangements have been made. Auld noted that F1 is adept at managing such logistical challenges.

The season will continue with races in China, Japan, and the Gulf, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Auld conceded that while immediate issues are resolved, the F1 calendar might need adjustments if regional conflicts persist.