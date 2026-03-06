Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

In a historic moment for Indian design, Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini showcased the Rotoris Astonia Sports Chronograph at the 2026 Formula 1 opener in Melbourne, marking the first time an Indian watch brand graced the grid. Maini, a Formula 1 reserve driver, sported the watch at Albert Park Circuit, symbolizing India's burgeoning influence in motorsport.

Rotoris, having launched earlier this year with its sleek Astonia line, draws design inspiration from motorsport's precision engineering. Its global debut parallels Formula 1's increasing popularity in India, especially among younger fans drawn to the sport's blend of racing and technology.

The Astonia watch features a sophisticated 42mm matte black stainless steel case, sapphire crystal glass, and employs the Q-MATIC technology with Seiko's TMI VK63 movement. Maini's partnership with Rotoris reflects both his personal philosophy and Rotoris's ethos of precision and perseverance, capturing a momentous chapter for Indian innovation on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)