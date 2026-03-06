Surge in Women's Representation in Indian Workforce: A 19% Year-On-Year Rise

Women's representation in job postings across India has surged by 19% year-on-year, as highlighted in the 'Women in the Indian Workforce 2026' report.

This growth marks one of the most significant expansions in recent years, with increased hiring at senior levels, higher salary brackets, and within emerging technology roles, notably in tier II cities, according to data from foundit.

Recently, tier II and III cities have seen growth in women's job representation, marking a geographic shift. Indian metros still represent a significant share, but cities like Jaipur and Kochi are emerging as talent hubs. The tech sector has particularly benefited, with a 31% rise in women's roles from the previous year.