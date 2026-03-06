Left Menu

Surge in Women's Representation in Indian Workforce: A 19% Year-On-Year Rise

The report 'Women in the Indian Workforce 2026' reveals a 19% increase in women's representation in Indian job postings. There's a notable rise in hiring across senior roles, higher salary brackets, and emerging tech positions, with tier II markets also witnessing significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:25 IST
Surge in Women's Representation in Indian Workforce: A 19% Year-On-Year Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Women's representation in job postings across India has surged by 19% year-on-year, as highlighted in the 'Women in the Indian Workforce 2026' report.

This growth marks one of the most significant expansions in recent years, with increased hiring at senior levels, higher salary brackets, and within emerging technology roles, notably in tier II cities, according to data from foundit.

Recently, tier II and III cities have seen growth in women's job representation, marking a geographic shift. Indian metros still represent a significant share, but cities like Jaipur and Kochi are emerging as talent hubs. The tech sector has particularly benefited, with a 31% rise in women's roles from the previous year.

TRENDING

1
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India
2
CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

 India
3
From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisis

From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisi...

 Global
4
Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026