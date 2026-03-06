Left Menu

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Eventful Tripura Visit: Convocations, Tributes, and Interactions

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan embarks on a two-day visit to Tripura, attending the 14th convocation of Tripura Central University. He will also visit the Elbert Ekka War Memorial and engage with the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission's 'Lakhpati Didis'. Security preparations are in place for his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:21 IST
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Eventful Tripura Visit: Convocations, Tributes, and Interactions
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan begins a prominent two-day visit to Tripura, marking several key events on his itinerary. Arriving Saturday evening, he plans to honor soldiers by visiting the Elbert Ekka War Memorial at Lichubagan.

On Sunday, Radhakrishnan is set to grace the 14th convocation of Tripura Central University, held at Suryamaninagar, as the chief guest. High-profile attendees, including Governor N Indrasena Reddy and Chief Minister Manik Saha, will join him. The event will celebrate the achievements of 149 PhD scholars and 286 postgraduate rank holders.

The vice president's agenda also includes a session at the Badharghat International Fair Ground, where he will meet with 'Lakhpati Didis' from the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission. West Tripura's District Magistrate Vishal Kumar has assured that all security measures are ready, with additional forces to accompany the vice president's schedule.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political Tensions

West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political ...

 India
2
Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

 Global
3
Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026