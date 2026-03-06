Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Eventful Tripura Visit: Convocations, Tributes, and Interactions

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan begins a prominent two-day visit to Tripura, marking several key events on his itinerary. Arriving Saturday evening, he plans to honor soldiers by visiting the Elbert Ekka War Memorial at Lichubagan.

On Sunday, Radhakrishnan is set to grace the 14th convocation of Tripura Central University, held at Suryamaninagar, as the chief guest. High-profile attendees, including Governor N Indrasena Reddy and Chief Minister Manik Saha, will join him. The event will celebrate the achievements of 149 PhD scholars and 286 postgraduate rank holders.

The vice president's agenda also includes a session at the Badharghat International Fair Ground, where he will meet with 'Lakhpati Didis' from the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission. West Tripura's District Magistrate Vishal Kumar has assured that all security measures are ready, with additional forces to accompany the vice president's schedule.