Early Reporting: The Key to Combating Cybercrime in Gujarat

Gujarat's Director General of Police, K L N Rao, has highlighted the pivotal role of early reporting in tackling cybercrime effectively. He stated that swift reporting could significantly aid in recovering defrauded money, speaking at a high-level crime conference in Rajkot.

Rao informed the public about various helplines, including '1930' for cybercrime. He urged citizens to report incidents promptly to enable immediate police action, enhancing the chances of recovery. Given the recent bomb threats and ongoing cyber investigations, the crime branch and the Cyber Centre of Excellence are working on identifying modus operandi and addressing these issues decisively.

The conference also prioritized road safety, focusing on preventive strategies and stricter enforcement to decrease road fatalities. Additionally, they discussed coordinated efforts to combat drug abuse across the state, ensuring all units operate in close collaboration.

