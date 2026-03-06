Left Menu

Runway to Success: Squadron Leader Neha Devi's Marathon Journey

Squadron Leader Neha Devi, an Indian Air Force officer from Jammu, has set a remarkable example for women by completing seven marathons in one year. Despite facing challenges, including pregnancy and balancing motherhood with official duties, she has consistently excelled in numerous national and international competitive events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:37 IST
Runway to Success: Squadron Leader Neha Devi's Marathon Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Squadron Leader Neha Devi of the Jammu Indian Air Force has captivated the nation by completing seven marathons within a year. Her balanced commitment to roles as an officer, an athlete, and a mother highlights her unwavering determination.

Despite starting her career overweight, Devi transformed herself into a marathon-running powerhouse. Joining the Air Force in 2013, she was commissioned a year later after intense training. Her routine includes structured running and strength training, which she maintained through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing her journey, Devi achieved top positions in various marathons, even during pregnancy. Her recent endeavors include finishing among top runners at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and leading in the Defence category at the Adani Marathon. Today, Neha Devi serves as an inspiring ambassador for youth and women, championing resilience and breaking stereotypes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data

Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data

 Global
2
Air France Extends Flight Suspensions

Air France Extends Flight Suspensions

 Global
3
Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Conflict: Economic Reverberations

Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Conflict: Economic Reverberations

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand

Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026