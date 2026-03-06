Runway to Success: Squadron Leader Neha Devi's Marathon Journey

Squadron Leader Neha Devi of the Jammu Indian Air Force has captivated the nation by completing seven marathons within a year. Her balanced commitment to roles as an officer, an athlete, and a mother highlights her unwavering determination.

Despite starting her career overweight, Devi transformed herself into a marathon-running powerhouse. Joining the Air Force in 2013, she was commissioned a year later after intense training. Her routine includes structured running and strength training, which she maintained through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing her journey, Devi achieved top positions in various marathons, even during pregnancy. Her recent endeavors include finishing among top runners at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and leading in the Defence category at the Adani Marathon. Today, Neha Devi serves as an inspiring ambassador for youth and women, championing resilience and breaking stereotypes.

