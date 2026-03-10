A Promise Kept: Rahul Gandhi Attends Farmer's Daughter's Wedding in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi revisited the small village of Madina in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, fulfilling a promise made nearly three years ago to a local farmer, Sanjay Malik. Gandhi first met Malik during an impromptu stop on his way to Shimla in July 2023, where he joined the local farmer in sowing paddy and listened to the struggles of farming families.

During his return to Madina, Gandhi attended the wedding of Malik's daughter, a gesture that resonated well with the local community. Dressed in simple attire, Gandhi enjoyed traditional dishes such as 'churma' and 'jalebis' with locals, further strengthening his connection with the village.

Gandhi, accompanied by party members including Deepender Singh Hooda, was hailed for his commitment to supporting farmers, contrasting with other leaders often seen only at high-profile events. His presence was a morale boost, displaying genuine care for the rural community, reiterating his promise to stand by them in all circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)