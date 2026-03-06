Protest Erupts Over Congress Leader's Remarks in Punjab

Punjab's political arena heated up as Minister Harbhajan Singh led a protest against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over comments seen as inappropriate by members of the ruling AAP.

Bajwa had previously accused Singh of corruption, using a statement that many interpreted as a slight against Singh's past as a band player. This elicited strong reactions from the AAP camp, although Bajwa has refuted claims that his words were caste-related.

Outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, AAP demonstrators symbolically used a wedding band as part of their protest, demanding an apology from Bajwa ahead of the Punjab Assembly's budget session commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)