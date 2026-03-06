Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Congress Leader's Remarks in Punjab

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh protested against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over comments perceived as offensive by AAP members. Bajwa's remarks, allegedly mocking Singh's past as a band player, caused uproar. AAP leaders demanded an apology, as Bajwa denied any caste-related intent behind his words.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:21 IST
Punjab's political arena heated up as Minister Harbhajan Singh led a protest against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over comments seen as inappropriate by members of the ruling AAP.

Bajwa had previously accused Singh of corruption, using a statement that many interpreted as a slight against Singh's past as a band player. This elicited strong reactions from the AAP camp, although Bajwa has refuted claims that his words were caste-related.

Outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, AAP demonstrators symbolically used a wedding band as part of their protest, demanding an apology from Bajwa ahead of the Punjab Assembly's budget session commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

