Naidu's Vision: 'Indian School of Agriculture' to Boost Farming Innovation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed the establishment of an 'Indian School of Agriculture' to boost the sector's innovation and productivity. This announcement was made at the sixth District Collectors' Conference, aiming to build a premier institution akin to the Indian School of Business.

Naidu outlined priorities in governance, urging officials to publicize welfare initiatives effectively and setting targets for efficient grassroots-level administration. He highlighted significant policy changes over the past 20 months, emphasizing their long-term impact, and introduced initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship and technology in agriculture.

Welfare programs, water conservation, and land dispute resolutions were key focal points. Naidu unveiled plans for Rs 20,000 annual aid to farmers and announced further welfare measures, including affordable electricity and public transport subsidies. He also underscored efforts toward making Andhra Pradesh free of land disputes by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)