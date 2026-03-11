Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: 'Indian School of Agriculture' to Boost Farming Innovation

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu proposed establishing an 'Indian School of Agriculture' to support farming innovation. Highlighting governance, Naidu emphasized technology in agriculture and welfare initiatives, including Rs 20,000 a year to farmers. He urged improving transparency, reducing land disputes, and fostering entrepreneurship through state programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:06 IST
Naidu's Vision: 'Indian School of Agriculture' to Boost Farming Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed the establishment of an 'Indian School of Agriculture' to boost the sector's innovation and productivity. This announcement was made at the sixth District Collectors' Conference, aiming to build a premier institution akin to the Indian School of Business.

Naidu outlined priorities in governance, urging officials to publicize welfare initiatives effectively and setting targets for efficient grassroots-level administration. He highlighted significant policy changes over the past 20 months, emphasizing their long-term impact, and introduced initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship and technology in agriculture.

Welfare programs, water conservation, and land dispute resolutions were key focal points. Naidu unveiled plans for Rs 20,000 annual aid to farmers and announced further welfare measures, including affordable electricity and public transport subsidies. He also underscored efforts toward making Andhra Pradesh free of land disputes by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026