NXT Fellowship: Bridging Global Minds in Bharat

The NXT Fellowship, launched by the NXT Foundation, is a one-week immersion program in India that brings together 70 global scholars. The program focuses on dialogues and cultural experiences to deepen understanding of India's institutions and aspirations. It coincides with the NXT Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 11: The NXT Foundation has announced the launch of the NXT Fellowship, a significant one-week immersion program set to nurture the next cadre of global leaders. Taking place in Bharat, this fellowship runs in tandem with the NXT Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Welcoming 70 fellows from 39 universities worldwide, including elite institutions like Harvard and Cambridge, the program reflects a blend of diverse, international perspectives. Participants engage in a dynamic schedule of site visits, cultural immersions, and dialogues, all aimed at fostering a profound understanding of India's societal frameworks.

Highlighting interactions with prominent Indian economists, historians, and diplomats, the fellowship delves into India's economic transformations and global influence. With a mix of intellectual discourse and cultural practices, this initiative positions participants as proactive contributors in dialogues around India's future and global unity.

