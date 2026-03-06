Karnataka's Roadmap to Economic Transformation

In his 17th budget presentation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called out the Centre for not adhering to the federal governance system, claiming it disadvantages Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah stressed Karnataka's pivotal role in national development, highlighting substantial tax contributions. He revealed a 2026-27 budget plan focused on balancing welfare with infrastructure investments.

The Chief Minister implored the Union government to be more attentive to Karnataka's needs, detailing a total expenditure of Rs 4,48,004 crore aimed at long-term economic transformation.