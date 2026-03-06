Left Menu

Karnataka's Roadmap to Economic Transformation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the Centre's governance in his 17th budget, emphasizing the state's significant contribution to national tax revenues. He outlined a strategy for balancing welfare and infrastructure investments, urging the Union government to address Karnataka's needs for its continued economic transformation.

In his 17th budget presentation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called out the Centre for not adhering to the federal governance system, claiming it disadvantages Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah stressed Karnataka's pivotal role in national development, highlighting substantial tax contributions. He revealed a 2026-27 budget plan focused on balancing welfare with infrastructure investments.

The Chief Minister implored the Union government to be more attentive to Karnataka's needs, detailing a total expenditure of Rs 4,48,004 crore aimed at long-term economic transformation.

