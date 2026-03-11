Left Menu

Harmony of Sitar and Fragrance: A New Era in Wellness

Cycle Pure Agarbathi partners with sitar artist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma for a unique India tour focusing on mental health. The collaboration combines Indian classical music and spiritual fragrances to promote wellness. The initiative includes concerts, experiential installations, and support for music teachers working with differently abled students.

Bangalore | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:04 IST
  • India

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest agarbathi manufacturer, has joined forces with acclaimed sitar artist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma for a groundbreaking India tour focused on mental health.

The tour, titled Sitar for Mental Health, aims to merge the soothing elements of Indian classical music with the spiritual scents of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, offering a transformative experience that encourages mindfulness and emotional balance in major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Alongside the concerts, the partnership sees Cycle Pure Agarbathi curating experiential installations, recognizing music teachers with Gold Passes, and setting up premium stalls. The initiative emphasizes mental wellness while extending traditional fragrances into contemporary practices.

