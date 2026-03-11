The Struggle of Good Cinema in a Digital Age

Vishal Bhardwaj, acclaimed director of films like 'Haider' and 'Maqbool,' argues that quality cinema is facing unprecedented challenges due to the rise of OTT platforms and exorbitant ticket prices.

With the shift towards digital streaming, filmmakers like Bhardwaj find it increasingly difficult to produce and distribute movies that resonate with audiences through traditional theatrical releases.

He calls for a 'revolutionary step' to rejuvenate the industry, as current conditions threaten the existence of heartfelt storytelling in the unpredictable cinematic landscape.

