The Struggle of Good Cinema in a Digital Age

Vishal Bhardwaj discusses the challenges in the cinematic landscape due to OTT platforms, high ticket prices, and a shrinking theatrical window. He highlights the difficulty of producing heartful cinema, as streaming options dominate and traditional filmmaking values are overshadowed, urging for a 'revolutionary step' in filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vishal Bhardwaj, acclaimed director of films like 'Haider' and 'Maqbool,' argues that quality cinema is facing unprecedented challenges due to the rise of OTT platforms and exorbitant ticket prices.

With the shift towards digital streaming, filmmakers like Bhardwaj find it increasingly difficult to produce and distribute movies that resonate with audiences through traditional theatrical releases.

He calls for a 'revolutionary step' to rejuvenate the industry, as current conditions threaten the existence of heartfelt storytelling in the unpredictable cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

