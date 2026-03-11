Exclusive Access: Tradition vs. Tourism at Badrinath and Kedarnath

In a significant move, Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines in Uttarakhand will close their doors to non-Hindu visitors starting this year. The decision was ratified during a Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee meeting led by president Hemant Dwivedi.

Adhering to ancestral traditions dating back to Adi Shankaracharya, this regulation has received unanimous approval and highlights the shrines' deep-rooted spiritual significance. These revered sites are positioned not as tourist spots but centers of faith.

The decision is also constitutionally protected under Article 26, which allows religious groups to manage internal affairs. The pilgrimage will begin on April 19, synchronized with the opening of the temple doors.

(With inputs from agencies.)