Barbra Streisand to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Legendary singer and filmmaker Barbra Streisand will be honored with the honorary Palme d'Or at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Known for her extensive career in entertainment and her significant cultural impact, Streisand's achievements include numerous awards and celebrated films. Director Park Chan-wook will head this year's jury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:43 IST
The iconic Barbra Streisand is set to receive the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, as announced by the festival's organizers on Wednesday. This accolade celebrates her exceptional contributions to the arts over a remarkable six-decade career.

Streisand's illustrious career includes starring roles in acclaimed films such as 'Funny Girl,' 'The Way We Were,' and 'Yentl,' the latter of which she also directed and produced. Her talent has earned her two Academy Awards and ten Grammy Awards, placing her in the upper echelons of the entertainment industry.

The organizers praised Streisand's unparalleled influence on pop culture during the latter half of the 20th century, stating that her achievements have redefined industry standards. This year's Cannes Film Festival jury will be presided over by celebrated Korean director Park Chan-wook, promising a diverse and exciting selection of films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

