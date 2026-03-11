Viral Sensation Monalisa Bhosle Marries Filmmaker Furman Khan in Kerala

Monalisa Bhosle, renowned for capturing the internet's attention at the 2025 Kumbh Mela, has married her boyfriend, filmmaker Furman Khan, in a ceremony at the Nayanar Temple located in Arumanoor near Poovar. The wedding, conducted at the Gurumandiram outside the temple, was attended by prominent figures such as Kerala Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) district secretary AA Rahim, drawing a crowd of hundreds.

Post-nuptials, the couple spoke to the media, narrating their love story that began on a film set. Furman and Monalisa decided to wed after six months of dating, choosing Kerala for its charm and the welcoming nature of its people. 'We found the Nayanar Temple enchanting,' Furman stated, with Monalisa adding, 'People here are incredibly supportive.'

The couple described their brief courtship as an 'epic tale of romance over sixty years.' Furman recounted their journey: 'After working together on a film, Monalisa proposed. I hesitated initially, but her determination won me over.' Despite Monalisa's family opposing the union, wanting her to marry someone else, she stood firm in her choice, declaring her happiness in the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)