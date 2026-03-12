Left Menu

Reviving Bengali Cinema: Year-Round Releases Urged to Boost Industry

Cinema hall owners in Kolkata have urged a regulatory committee to ensure the release of Bengali films throughout the year rather than clustering multiple movies on the same day, particularly during festivals. This move is seen as a strategy to revitalize the industry amid declining business and closure of single-screen theatres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:09 IST
In Kolkata, cinema hall owners are calling for a more strategic release schedule for Bengali films to combat the industry's recent setbacks. The Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) hosted a meeting with exhibitors to address the slump in business, particularly affecting single-screen theatres.

EIMPA president Piya Sengupta noted the shift towards releasing films during festival periods, resulting in multiple movies launching simultaneously, while other weeks see scant offerings. This pattern has strained theatre operations, prompting calls for more evenly distributed film releases to maintain cinema audiences year-round.

The meeting also highlighted resistance from Hindi film distributors when Bengali films are prioritized. However, significant industry stakeholders believe spreading releases across 52 weeks could foster a sustainable future for Bengali cinema, ensuring continuous operation of theatres and diversified film experiences for audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

