West Bengal Voter Roll Overhaul: New Directions and Developments

In the aftermath of publishing the updated post-SIR electoral rolls on February 28, key talks took place on Thursday, involving Election Commission (EC) officials and Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul. The discussions centered on how to produce supplementary voter lists and required software modifications, according to Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta.

The meeting, attended by West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, comes amid supervision by the court due to allegations of irregularities and concerns about the integrity of the voter rolls. These allegations have created a trust deficit between the state government and the Election Commission.

In a recent directive, the Supreme Court has ordered the establishment of independent appellate tribunals, managed by former high court judges, to handle appeals related to exclusions from voter lists during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Since November, approximately 63.66 lakh names, 8.3% of the electorate, have been removed, shrinking the voter base from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore. Moreover, over 60.06 lakh voters are under legal scrutiny to determine their eligibility.