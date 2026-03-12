Left Menu

Amazon Prime Air Withdraws from Commercial Drone Alliance Over Safety Concerns

Amazon Prime Air announced its withdrawal from the Commercial Drone Alliance, citing safety concerns that conflict with the alliance's stance. The company highlighted its successful use of detect-and-avoid technology in numerous drone flights and expressed disagreement with the alliance's opposition to requiring such technology for safety.

  • United States

Amazon.com's drone unit, Prime Air, is stepping back from the Commercial Drone Alliance due to conflicting safety concerns. The online retail giant emphasized an incompatibility with the alliance's stance on pivotal safety issues.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, Amazon Prime Air pointed to its record of over 70,000 drone flights, during which its detect-and-avoid system successfully averted two potential mid-air collisions.

Amazon argues that the alliance's opposition to mandating this technology could lead to severe safety risks, which undermines Prime Air's core safety beliefs.

