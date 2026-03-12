Blaze Contained at Bhubaneswar Railway Workshop

A fire that broke out on Thursday evening at a railway workshop in Bhubaneswar was quickly brought under control, according to officials. The blaze erupted around 8.30 pm in the scrap deposit area of the Mancheswar railway workshop.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) promptly responded using internal resources, ensuring there was no damage to railway property, infrastructure, or rolling stock. No injuries were reported, ECoR confirmed.

The efficient response ensured the safety of the facilities and personnel, highlighting the readiness of the ECoR to manage such incidents effectively.