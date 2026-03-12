Blaze Contained at Bhubaneswar Railway Workshop
A fire erupted at the Mancheswar railway workshop in Bhubaneswar but was swiftly contained. No injuries or damage to property were reported, thanks to the prompt action of the East Coast Railway team. The incident occurred in the scrap deposit line area, posing no threat to major infrastructure.
A fire that broke out on Thursday evening at a railway workshop in Bhubaneswar was quickly brought under control, according to officials. The blaze erupted around 8.30 pm in the scrap deposit area of the Mancheswar railway workshop.
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) promptly responded using internal resources, ensuring there was no damage to railway property, infrastructure, or rolling stock. No injuries were reported, ECoR confirmed.
The efficient response ensured the safety of the facilities and personnel, highlighting the readiness of the ECoR to manage such incidents effectively.
