Kumbh Mela Star Monalisa Bhonsle Marries in Defiance, Sparks Stir

Monalisa Bhonsle, whose rise to fame began during Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela, has taken a bold step by marrying Farman Khan, a Muslim man, despite her family's strong opposition. The wedding took place at Nainar Temple in Kerala after the couple connected through Facebook.

Her father Jaysingh Bhonsle disclosed that while some individuals from Kerala promised acting work for Monalisa, her decision to marry Khan was unexpected. The family, grappling with the situation, visited law enforcement but were informed that at 18, Monalisa is an adult with the legal right to choose her partner.

Responding to speculation, Monalisa clarified at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that her marriage was by choice, performed under Hindu customs, and refuted notions of 'love-jihad.' With backing from people mentoring her career, Monalisa's story highlights social and cultural tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)