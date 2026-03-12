Left Menu

Kumbh Mela Star Monalisa Bhonsle Marries in Defiance, Sparks Stir

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman from the Pardhi community, who gained fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, married a Muslim man, Farman Khan, against her family's wishes in Kerala. Despite initial opposition from her family, Monalisa, a legal adult at 18, made her own choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:26 IST
Kumbh Mela Star Monalisa Bhonsle Marries in Defiance, Sparks Stir
  • Country:
  • India

Monalisa Bhonsle, whose rise to fame began during Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela, has taken a bold step by marrying Farman Khan, a Muslim man, despite her family's strong opposition. The wedding took place at Nainar Temple in Kerala after the couple connected through Facebook.

Her father Jaysingh Bhonsle disclosed that while some individuals from Kerala promised acting work for Monalisa, her decision to marry Khan was unexpected. The family, grappling with the situation, visited law enforcement but were informed that at 18, Monalisa is an adult with the legal right to choose her partner.

Responding to speculation, Monalisa clarified at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that her marriage was by choice, performed under Hindu customs, and refuted notions of 'love-jihad.' With backing from people mentoring her career, Monalisa's story highlights social and cultural tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026