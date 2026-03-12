Left Menu

Protest Erupts Against Tree Felling for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

A protest march in Nashik opposed the felling of trees in Tapovan for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Led by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray, the march culminated at the Nashik Municipal Corporation. A committee will be formed to address citizens' concerns before any trees are cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:53 IST
The streets of Nashik witnessed a significant protest on Thursday against the planned removal of trees in Tapovan for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The march, initiated at Hutatma Chowk, concluded at the Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters.

The protest garnered attention with the involvement of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray, who addressed the gathering. Thackeray disclosed his meeting with Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, although a planned discussion with the civic chief did not materialize.

Thackeray assured the public that a committee, which he will be part of, will be established to examine the issue closely. He urged that there should be no tree cutting until all community concerns are acknowledged and appropriately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

