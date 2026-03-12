Protest Erupts Against Tree Felling for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The streets of Nashik witnessed a significant protest on Thursday against the planned removal of trees in Tapovan for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The march, initiated at Hutatma Chowk, concluded at the Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters.

The protest garnered attention with the involvement of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray, who addressed the gathering. Thackeray disclosed his meeting with Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, although a planned discussion with the civic chief did not materialize.

Thackeray assured the public that a committee, which he will be part of, will be established to examine the issue closely. He urged that there should be no tree cutting until all community concerns are acknowledged and appropriately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)