Gulf Conflict Spurs Remote Work for Bloomberg and Other Financial Giants

Bloomberg, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, has permitted its Dubai-based employees to work remotely outside the region. Following attacks by Iran on Gulf cities, including Dubai, leading companies are prioritizing employee safety. Despite the unrest, Bloomberg reaffirms its commitment to the region and uninterrupted client service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:35 IST
In response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Bloomberg has granted its employees in the Gulf, particularly in Dubai, the option to temporarily work from outside the region. The company's decision follows a series of Iranian attacks on Gulf cities, including drone strikes targeting Dubai's infrastructure.

As conflict spreads following U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, major corporations, including Citigroup and Standard Chartered, are implementing remote work strategies to ensure staff safety. This comes amid a continuation of aggressive actions by Iran targeting cities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Despite the unrest, Bloomberg remains committed to its regional operations. The company confirmed that most employees have not opted for relocation, yet reassures uninterrupted client service. The situation has prompted foreign governments to caution against travel to the area.

